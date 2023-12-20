Derry City and Strabane District Council remind public of service changes over Christmas.

Derry City and Strabane District Council are urging the public to familiarise themselves with the change in schedule to services and facilities over the Christmas break.

This includes bin collections, some recycling centres, leisure services and The Alley Theatre.

Households whose bins are normally collected on Mondays or Tuesdays will be affected.

Blue and Brown bin collections which would have been due to be lifted on Monday, Christmas Day will instead be lifted on Saturday the 23rd of December.

The public are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the Christmas opening times for Council service arrangements over the Christmas holiday period as bin collections, some recycling centres, leisure services and The Alley Theatre are affected.

There will be some changes to recycling services over the Christmas holidays including recycling centre opening times and bin collections. Households whose bins are normally collected on Mondays or Tuesdays will be affected. Blue and Brown bin collections due to take place on Christmas Day (Monday 25th December) will be lifted on Saturday 23rd December. Blue and Brown bin collections due to take place on Boxing Day (Tuesday 26th December) will be lifted on Sunday 24th December. Black and Brown bin collections due to take place on New Year’s Day (Monday 1st January) will be lifted on Saturday 30th December.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, reminded everyone to check when their bin was to be left out over the Christmas holiday period.

“There are a few slight amendments to the collection calendar to ensure that all bins are collected before Christmas Day and make sure everyone enjoys their well-deserved Christmas break.

“The majority of services are unaffected however to allow collection teams to have Christmas Day and Boxing Day off, blue and brown bin collections will take place on the weekend before. Similarly, New Years Day collections will take place on the Saturday beforehand.

“This can be a busy period at Recycling Centres and we are grateful to staff who work through the holidays to make sure their opening hours are largely unaffected. I would really appreciate it if everyone using these services over the festive period shows our staff respect and kindness when visiting.”

Some Leisure services will also be affected over the holiday period. All Leisure Centres across the city and district will be closed on Christmas eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. In addition to this, Brooke Park will also be closed on Wednesday 27th December. City Baths, Bishop’s Field, the Waterside Shared Village and Brandywell Stadium will be closed from 22nd December until 2nd January inclusive.

Council Offices in Derry and Strabane will be closed the week commencing 25th December as well as Monday 1st January. Offices will re-open on Tuesday 2nd January at 9am for business. All Council Parks and Cemeteries will remain open as normal throughout the holiday period.

Both The Guildhall and The Tower Museum will close on Saturday 23rd December with the last entry at 3pm. It will re-open again on Wednesday 27th December with last entry at 5pm in the Guildhall and 4pm in the Tower Museum between the 27th and 30th December. The last entry on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st December will be 3pm.

Both facilities will be closed on New Year’s Day (Monday 1st January) and will re-open on Tuesday 2nd January as normal.

The Alley Theatre will close on Christmas Eve and will reopen on Tuesday 2nd January at 10am, as well as A space2 café which will reopen on 4th January 2024.

Registration Offices in Derry will close on Friday 22nd December and re-open again on Tuesday 2nd January. The offices will be open on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th December from 10am until 12pm for urgent appointments only. The Registration Offices in Strabane will close on Friday 22nd December and re-open on Tuesday 2nd January.

Download the newly updated Derry Strabane Recycling App to keep up to date with all recycling services over the festive season.

For more information on all opening hours, please visit www.derrystrabane.com/opening-hours.