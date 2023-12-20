Donegal has lowest daily spend in new AIB report



A new study of Irish spending habits has discovered that we spend 8% more this year, compared to 12 months ago.

The report from AIB analysed over 800 million card transactions carried out between January and November of 2023.

The AIB Year in Review Spend Trend digs deep into where our money goes every year, with the hospitality and beauty sectors some of the big winners in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, St Patrick’s Day was the busiest day for pubs, with the average person spending over 200 per cent more on drink that day than on a normal day.

Beauty spending peaked in May of this year, with 82 per cent of spending by women in the run up to communions and confirmations.

The survey also found that people in Wicklow had the highest daily spend of €26.13 cent, while Donegal people spent the least with €20.18 cent a day.

The January Blues hit us hard this year as well, with the month recorded as the busiest month for spending on airline tickets.

While the day before Valentine’s day also saw the highest amount spent in florists this year.