Farren urges new Superintendent to seek more resources to tackle Inishowen thefts

An Inishowen Councillor is urging the new Superintendent in Inishowen to pay particular attention to a spate of burglaries in the north of the peninsula, and seek extra resources to stem what appears to be a growing problem.

Last week, Ballinacrea Church was broken into, as were a number of homes in the vicinity, while earlier this week, homes and businesses in Moville and Redcastle were targeted with gardai examining the possibility that a travelling gang was responsible.

Moville Councillor Martin Farren says the appointment of Superintendent John Grant is to be welcomed, and will hopefully lead to an increase in the number of gardai in the area………..