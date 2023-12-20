Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Farren urges new Superintendent to seek more resources to tackle Inishowen thefts

An Inishowen Councillor is urging the new Superintendent in Inishowen to pay particular attention to a spate of burglaries in the north of the peninsula, and seek extra resources to stem what appears to be a growing problem.

Last week, Ballinacrea Church was broken into, as were a number of homes in the vicinity, while earlier this week, homes and businesses in Moville and Redcastle were targeted with gardai examining the possibility that a travelling gang was responsible.

Moville Councillor Martin Farren says the appointment of Superintendent John Grant is to be welcomed, and will hopefully lead to an increase in the number of gardai in the area………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

home_for_Christmas_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland prepares to travel home for Christmas

20 December 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farren urges new Superintendent to seek more resources to tackle Inishowen thefts

20 December 2023
gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

More must be done to monitor refugees’ accommodation – Mc Monagle

20 December 2023
Man Overboard
News, Top Stories

BIM and RNLI invite people to take part in next year’s ‘Man Overboard’ Donegal challenge

20 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

home_for_Christmas_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland prepares to travel home for Christmas

20 December 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farren urges new Superintendent to seek more resources to tackle Inishowen thefts

20 December 2023
gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

More must be done to monitor refugees’ accommodation – Mc Monagle

20 December 2023
Man Overboard
News, Top Stories

BIM and RNLI invite people to take part in next year’s ‘Man Overboard’ Donegal challenge

20 December 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Tuesday December 19th

19 December 2023
Paul Mooney
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Manorcunningham crash named locally

19 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube