Four sheep killed in overnight attack


Four sheep have been killed by roaming dogs in Baltoney, Gortahork between Monday night and yesterday morning.

As a result other sheep in the flock have began aborting lambs due to the stress of the ordeal.

It comes one day after Gardaí warned of sheep thefts in the same area.

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine Til Noon Show and says the family will lose out on thousands of euro as a result in the mouth of Christmas:

Nipsa Logo
News

NI public sector workers to strike on January 19th

20 December 2023
speed limit (1)
News

New proposals to reduce speed limits described as ‘not necessary’

20 December 2023
garda van
News

Gardaí warn of false information circulating Inishowen

20 December 2023
Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue and Chief Executive John Kelpie with Jon McCourt who has been awarded the freedom of Derry City and Strabane following a ceremony in The Guildhall. Jon has campaigned tirelessly for the victims of Institutional abuse. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.12.23
News

Jon McCourt conferred with freedom of Derry and Strabane

20 December 2023
