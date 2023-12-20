Four sheep killed in overnight attack



Four sheep have been killed by roaming dogs in Baltoney, Gortahork between Monday night and yesterday morning.

As a result other sheep in the flock have began aborting lambs due to the stress of the ordeal.

It comes one day after Gardaí warned of sheep thefts in the same area.

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine Til Noon Show and says the family will lose out on thousands of euro as a result in the mouth of Christmas: