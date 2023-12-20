Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardaí warn of false information circulating Inishowen


Gardaí are warning the public of false information that is doing the rounds.

A white Citroën Berlingo van has been falsely accused of being involved in a recent spate of burglaries around Inishowen.

Gardaí have said in a statement that this van is “most certainly not a vehicle of interest” in the investigation and that the owner is a genuine worker who conducts meter readings.

The public are told that should they receive a message in relation to the van, to delete it immediately and if in doubt when someone arrives at your home to conduct a meter reading to ask for ID.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda van
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of false information circulating Inishowen

20 December 2023
Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue and Chief Executive John Kelpie with Jon McCourt who has been awarded the freedom of Derry City and Strabane following a ceremony in The Guildhall. Jon has campaigned tirelessly for the victims of Institutional abuse. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.12.23
News, Top Stories

Jon McCourt conferred with freedom of Derry and Strabane

20 December 2023
Wheelie bins
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council remind public of service changes over Christmas.

20 December 2023
Ryan Allen
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 175, Ryan Allen – Irish Gap Year

20 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

garda van
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of false information circulating Inishowen

20 December 2023
Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue and Chief Executive John Kelpie with Jon McCourt who has been awarded the freedom of Derry City and Strabane following a ceremony in The Guildhall. Jon has campaigned tirelessly for the victims of Institutional abuse. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.12.23
News, Top Stories

Jon McCourt conferred with freedom of Derry and Strabane

20 December 2023
Wheelie bins
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council remind public of service changes over Christmas.

20 December 2023
Ryan Allen
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 175, Ryan Allen – Irish Gap Year

20 December 2023
cso irish
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gaeltacht population increases, but number of Irish speakers falls slightly

20 December 2023
Sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

Four sheep killed in overnight attack

20 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube