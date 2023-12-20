Gardaí warn of false information circulating Inishowen



Gardaí are warning the public of false information that is doing the rounds.

A white Citroën Berlingo van has been falsely accused of being involved in a recent spate of burglaries around Inishowen.

Gardaí have said in a statement that this van is “most certainly not a vehicle of interest” in the investigation and that the owner is a genuine worker who conducts meter readings.

The public are told that should they receive a message in relation to the van, to delete it immediately and if in doubt when someone arrives at your home to conduct a meter reading to ask for ID.