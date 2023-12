It’s nearly time to start ‘driving home for Christmas’.

While many of us are staying where we are this year – the rest will drive an average of 80 kilometres to all corners of the country for Christmas.

3% will drive more than 450 kilometres – the equivalent of driving from Donegal to Kerry – and 5% will travel abroad.

Conor McMahon from Applegreen has been looking at some of the favourite traditions when driving home for the holiday: