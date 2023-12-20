Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Irish State taking legal challenge over UK legacy bill

The Irish State is taking a legal challenge against the British Government.

It’s over the controversial legacy laws which give effective immunity to ex-paramilitaries and former British Army soldiers for crimes committed during the Troubles, which could include murder.

Families of victims of the conflict say this decision denies them their right to justice.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin says the Government regrets to find itself in this situation, and it’s important to leave the next steps to the courts.

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney has welcomed the development. He says victims’ families should have been at the fore from the outset:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pedestrian Crossing
News, Top Stories

New pedestrian crossing installed in Glenties

20 December 2023
Eamon Ryan 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Climate Action Plan approved by Cabinet

20 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police reissue appeal for information on missing Strabane man

20 December 2023
Westminster
Top Stories, Audio, News

Irish State taking legal challenge over UK legacy bill

20 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pedestrian Crossing
News, Top Stories

New pedestrian crossing installed in Glenties

20 December 2023
Eamon Ryan 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Climate Action Plan approved by Cabinet

20 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police reissue appeal for information on missing Strabane man

20 December 2023
Westminster
Top Stories, Audio, News

Irish State taking legal challenge over UK legacy bill

20 December 2023
road closed
News, Top Stories

Castlebalfour and Killynamph Roads closed in Enniskillen

20 December 2023
bike 3
News, Top Stories

Bike found in Buncrana

20 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube