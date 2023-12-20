Irish State taking legal challenge over UK legacy bill

The Irish State is taking a legal challenge against the British Government.

It’s over the controversial legacy laws which give effective immunity to ex-paramilitaries and former British Army soldiers for crimes committed during the Troubles, which could include murder.

Families of victims of the conflict say this decision denies them their right to justice.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin says the Government regrets to find itself in this situation, and it’s important to leave the next steps to the courts.

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney has welcomed the development. He says victims’ families should have been at the fore from the outset: