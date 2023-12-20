Joe Barr wins Ultra Cycling World Cup title

Joe Barr has taken the Ultra Cycling World Cup title following his ride in Florida this week.

The Donegal based endurance cyclist delivered 246 miles in 12-hours and earned the final point required to take the title.

It’s a remarkable win for the 64 year old who fractured his pelvis at the start of October.

The World Cup is made up of four events, two times over 12 and 24 hours and two distance races of 500 and 1000 miles.