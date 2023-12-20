Jon McCourt conferred with freedom of Derry and Strabane

Institutional abuse campaigner Jon McCourt has been conferred with the Freedom of Derry and Strabane.

Mr McCourt is one of the most high profile and leading campaigners for victims of historical institutional abuse in Ireland and is the founder and chairman of Survivors North West who represent victims of historic abuse at children’s homes and other residential and state institutions.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, officially conferred the honour on Mr McCourt at a special ceremony in the Guildhall.

Cllr Logue says the accolade is in recognition of his courage and dignity in tirelessly campaigning for justice for all those who have experienced the horrors of abuse.