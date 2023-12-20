Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday December 20th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday December 20th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday December 20th

20 December 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

‘Be prepared – Know where to go’ – Saolta advice for Christmas

20 December 2023
Omagh
News, Top Stories

Man charged over fraudulent purchase of gift vouchers in Omagh

20 December 2023
Pedestrian Crossing
News, Top Stories

New pedestrian crossing installed in Glenties

20 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday December 20th

20 December 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

‘Be prepared – Know where to go’ – Saolta advice for Christmas

20 December 2023
Omagh
News, Top Stories

Man charged over fraudulent purchase of gift vouchers in Omagh

20 December 2023
Pedestrian Crossing
News, Top Stories

New pedestrian crossing installed in Glenties

20 December 2023
Eamon Ryan 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Climate Action Plan approved by Cabinet

20 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police reissue appeal for information on missing Strabane man

20 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube