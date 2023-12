A man has been charged in relation to the fraudulent purchase of gift vouchers in Omagh.

The 19 year is charged with six counts of fraud by false representation, four counts of possession of articles of use in frauds, attempted fraud by false representation and going equipped for theft on Tuesday.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow, Thursday, 21st December.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.