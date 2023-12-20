Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
More must be done to monitor refugees’ accommodation – Mc Monagle

Donegal County Council’s Strategic Planning Policy Committee has been told it’s important that people realise accommodation centres for refugees are being developed under special dispensation from the government, and the council has no involvement in giving those developments the go ahead.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle pointed out this week that former retail premises and derelict buildings are being developed as accommodation centres for Ukranians or those seeking international protection, and in many cases, what’s being created are cramped living quarters which cram in as many people as possible to increase the owners’ profit margins.

Cllr McMonagle says more must be done to stop that from happening…………..

