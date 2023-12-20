New pedestrian crossing installed in Glenties

A new pedestrian crossing has been installed in West Donegal.
The crossing has been put in place outside Glenties Comprehensive School.
Road users are advised that the Flashing Beacons and Zebra Crossing will be in operation from 12noon tomorrow.
