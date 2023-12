Mass strike action is being planned for the New Year by public sector workers in Northern Ireland.

Thousands of workers – including teachers and health workers – are co-ordinating a walk-out on the 18th of January.

The British Government is offering around 675 million euro to sort out public sector pay issues, as part of a wider financial deal to encourage the return of Stormont.

But NIPSA General Secretary Carmel Gates says the money should be coughed up now…………….