The North West 10k committee is inviting charities to apply to be beneficiaries from next year’s event which takes place on Monday, 6th of May in Letterkenny. Closing date for applications is Friday 12th January and should be emailed to toni@letterkennychamber.com

€27,150 was raised from last year’s run and walk resulting in three charities getting €9,057 each. In the 26 years of the North West 10k an overall total of over €931k has been raised for 38 charities.