Podcast: ‘From Behind the Walls- Stories of First World War Casualties & Survivors’

The second installment in an ongoing series to mark the Decade of Centenaries in conjunction with the Donegal County Museum tells the stories ‘From Behind the Walls’ of the former Donegal District Lunatic Asylum and workhouses during the First World War.

Joining Michaela Clarke, Judith McCarthy, Donegal County Museum Curator brings to life the many tales of the casualties and survivors of the First World War, that if not for her research would have remained hidden behind the walls.

Listen now and discover the past of the many soldiers who spent time in the asylum which would years later become St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny and learn about what assistance men, women and children sought from the workhouses of the time: