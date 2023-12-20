Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: ‘From Behind the Walls- Stories of First World War Casualties & Survivors’

The second installment in an ongoing series to mark the Decade of Centenaries in conjunction with the Donegal County Museum tells the stories ‘From Behind the Walls’ of the former Donegal District Lunatic Asylum and workhouses during the First World War.

Joining Michaela Clarke, Judith McCarthy, Donegal County Museum Curator brings to life the many tales of the casualties and survivors of the First World War, that if not for her research would have remained hidden behind the walls.

Listen now and discover the past of the many soldiers who spent time in the asylum which would years later become St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny and learn about what assistance men, women and children sought from the workhouses of the time:

 

 

 

Radio Doc Judith
Playback, Audio, Documentary

Podcast: 'From Behind the Walls- Stories of First World War Casualties & Survivors'

20 December 2023
School
News, Top Stories

19 Donegal schools receive STEM funding

20 December 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday December 20th

20 December 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

‘Be prepared – Know where to go’ – Saolta advice for Christmas

20 December 2023
