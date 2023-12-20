Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we hear of a sheep kill in Gortahork, listener Tom says car lights are too bright and dangerous and we have a feature on safety at Killygordan NS:

We hear of a new book ‘Calm the Soul’ and then its off to join Tommy and Sinead from the lake House Nursing Home in Dunfanaghy:

We head back to Dunfanaghy before being joined by Chris to preview the ‘Business Matters’ Pod:

bike 3
News, Top Stories

Bike found in Buncrana

20 December 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man dies after serious assault in West Donegal

20 December 2023
Uisce Eireann_Logo Irish Water
News, Top Stories

Water outages possible around Convoy as Uisce Eireann carry out pump repairs

20 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 December 2023
