Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we hear of a sheep kill in Gortahork, listener Tom says car lights are too bright and dangerous and we have a feature on safety at Killygordan NS:

We hear of a new book ‘Calm the Soul’ and then its off to join Tommy and Sinead from the lake House Nursing Home in Dunfanaghy:

We head back to Dunfanaghy before being joined by Chris to preview the ‘Business Matters’ Pod: