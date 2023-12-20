Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police reissue appeal for information on missing Strabane man

Police have reissued an appeal for information in connection to a missing Strabane man.

Homeowners, local farmers and landowners are being urged to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter for any sign of 33 year old Patrick McColgan.

He was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday night.

Patrick is described as being 5ft 11 inches tall, of a medium build with short dark hair and is believed to have been wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

Searches are being carried out in and around the town.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

