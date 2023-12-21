ABP referral could jeapordise Fort Dunree project – Canning

It’s emerged that a €12.5 million expansion at Fort Dunree could be delayed because the project has been referred to An Bord Pleanála.

A meeting of Donegal County Council’s Strategic Planning Policy Committee was told this week that 19 submissions were received as part of the planning process which are now being reviewed.

However, the meeting was told one member of the public has referred the development to An Bord Pleanála questioning whether Appropriate Assessment Environmental Impact Screening is necessary, and if that is the case, it will have an impact on the project timeline.

Cllr Paul Canning is Chair of the SPC, and a Planning Agent by profession.

He says it’s too easy for such objections to be made, and in this case, it could jeapordise the Fort Dunree project.

Cllr Canning believes it’s a problem right across the county..……….

