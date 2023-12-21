Amy Boyle Carr signs for Adelaide Crows

Amy Boyle Carr is the latest Donegal gaelic footballer to sign for an Australian Football League side.

The Glenties native has penned a rookie deal with AFLW outfit the Adelaie Crows for the 2024 season.

Glenfin’s Yvonne Bonner played for Adelaide up until she retired at the end of the season this year.

In recent week’s fellow county players Naimh McLaughlin and Tanya Kennedy signed new deals with AFLW sides The Gold Coast Suns and the Sydney Swans.

Amy is a three-time Gaelic Football Ulster champion for Donegal, winning player of the match in the 2019 Ulster final.

She has also represented Ireland at national level in soccer when she was selected to play in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Netherlands in 2018, aged only 17.

Crows Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper said Boyle-Carr would join the team at the completion of her commitments with Donegal next year.

“Amy is a dynamic athlete who is fast and agile, and has skills developed across two football codes that we think will translate well to AFLW,” Harper said.

“We were actually watching some vision of Yvonne Bonner ahead of the AFLW Supplementary Draft earlier this year and Amy kept catching our attention with her dashing runs.

“We love what the Irish players bring to our game, and we’ve had great success with the likes of Yvonne, Niamh Kelly and Ailish Considine and recently Mark Keane in our men’s program as well.

“We wanted to add some more speed and run to our squad and we think Amy has the physical attributes to play as a small forward, defender or even on the wing.

“We look forward to welcoming Amy and the Boyle-Carr family to our Club.”