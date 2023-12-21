Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU receives €8.5m from Technological Sector Advancement Fund

A new €50 million Technological Sector Advancement Fund will see the Atlantic Technological University receive €8.5 million.

The fund replaces the Technological Sector Transformation Fund, which focused on the establishment of Technological Universities and moves now to embed the five TUs in the regions they serve.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris says the funding will provide certainty between now and 2026.

The funding will contribute towards the costs of maintaining and mainstreaming existing activities, or initiating new activities.

