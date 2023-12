Donegal fishermen are calling for an immediate halt to talks which would grant Iceland sizable access to Irish fishing waters.

The Irish Fish Producers Organisation says if given the go ahead, there are no plans in place for adequate compensation to be granted by Iceland or the EU.

IFPO Chief Executive, Aodh O’Donnell says he was taken aback that the talks are at such an advanced stage.

He says fishermen cannot sustain further cuts to their resources: