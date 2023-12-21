Every household in Ireland to get brown bin



Every household in the country will be provided with a brown bin for food waste and light garden waste by their waste collector.

The Environment Minister has signed new legislation which will enable all households to segregate their waste, minimise the amount of waste that goes to landfill, and reuse waste through measures such as recycling, composting or anaerobic digestion.

Eamon Ryan says the brown bin is part of a “range of new actions being taken by the Government to incentivise people and businesses to reduce and recycle their waste.”