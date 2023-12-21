Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Every household in Ireland to get brown bin


Every household in the country will be provided with a brown bin for food waste and light garden waste by their waste collector.

The Environment Minister has signed new legislation which will enable all households to segregate their waste, minimise the amount of waste that goes to landfill, and reuse waste through measures such as recycling, composting or anaerobic digestion.

Eamon Ryan says the brown bin is part of a “range of new actions being taken by the Government to incentivise people and businesses to reduce and recycle their waste.”

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday December 21st

21 December 2023
nowdoc
News, Top Stories

NoWDOC urges patience as management anticipate a busy Christmas period

21 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman escape petrol bomb injury in Derry

21 December 2023
micheal mc bride
News, Top Stories

Bridge collapse closes road in Garrowcarry

21 December 2023
