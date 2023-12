181 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, ten of them in Donegal.

Gardaí are urging motorists to be vigilant and reduce their speed when heading home for Christmas to avoid further fatalities.

A national enforcement operation for the Christmas and New Year period is underway, with a Go Slow Day taking place tomorrow.

Chief Superintendent with the Roads Bureau, Jane Humphries, has this appeal to those out and about this festive break…………