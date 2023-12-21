Homeowners urged to review security in response to spate of burglaries in Inishowen

With a noted increase in burglaries in Inishowen over the past few weeks, people are being urged to review their home security.

Over 16 homes have been targeted in the peninsula along with a Church and business premises by what is believed to be a travelling crime gang.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer, Paul Wallace is asking homeowners to secure all buildings, review outdoor lighting, check on vulnerable neighbours, be vigilant to the movement of suspicious vehicles and report suspicious activities to Gardai.

He’s also warned that there’s a possibility the criminals could set upon another part of the county: