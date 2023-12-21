Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Marine Minister urged to intervene in ongoing fishing crisis

Minister Charlie McConalogue has been urged to intervene in the ongoing crisis in the fishing sector.

Inshore fishermen particularly have been facing much adversity with the collapse of the brown crab market.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Fein’s Fisheries and the Marine Spokesperson in the Dail in recent days called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine to introduce financial measures for fishermen.

He says a joint approach with the interests of the sector at the fore would be hugely beneficial:

 

Minister McConalogue committed to work in a bid to address the challenges:

