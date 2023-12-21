Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

It’s the Nine til Noon Show Christmas Special live from Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel, and after a look at the front pages of the newspapers, three young people join Greg for a special Friday Panel…on a Thursday!

In the second hour of the programme, a family enjoying a special breakfast in the hotel get more than they bargained for as they’re unexpectedly joined by some other family members who have just arrived from New Zealand courtesy of Highland Radio’s ‘Home for Christmas’ initiative. We also hear from the Mulroy College Choir, while battling with the wind to link up with Ramelton Community Hospital ….. 

House three puts the emphasis firmly on music, with more from Mulroy, as well as the Three Marys and Arn. We prevail over the wind and re-establish links with Ramelton for music and chat with the residents, as well a song from  Sinead Black and also, we kid you not, a certain Mr Tommy Rosney………….   

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 December 2023
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ban on sale of vapes to under 18s coming into force tomorrow

21 December 2023
Harry Blaney Bridge
News, Top Stories

Harry Blaney Bridge closed to high sided vehicles

21 December 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Two injured in Mountcharles crash

21 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 December 2023
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ban on sale of vapes to under 18s coming into force tomorrow

21 December 2023
Harry Blaney Bridge
News, Top Stories

Harry Blaney Bridge closed to high sided vehicles

21 December 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Two injured in Mountcharles crash

21 December 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Further power outage in Donegal

21 December 2023
Dec Power Outages
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Letterkenny

21 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube