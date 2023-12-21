Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



It’s the Nine til Noon Show Christmas Special live from Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel, and after a look at the front pages of the newspapers, three young people join Greg for a special Friday Panel…on a Thursday!

In the second hour of the programme, a family enjoying a special breakfast in the hotel get more than they bargained for as they’re unexpectedly joined by some other family members who have just arrived from New Zealand courtesy of Highland Radio’s ‘Home for Christmas’ initiative. We also hear from the Mulroy College Choir, while battling with the wind to link up with Ramelton Community Hospital …..

House three puts the emphasis firmly on music, with more from Mulroy, as well as the Three Marys and Arn. We prevail over the wind and re-establish links with Ramelton for music and chat with the residents, as well a song from Sinead Black and also, we kid you not, a certain Mr Tommy Rosney………….