Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Two men charged in connection with Derry drug seizure

£50,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Derry.

Two men, aged 46 and 43 years old, have been charged following the seizure during the search of a van travelling in the vicinity of Foyle Bridge yesterday.

The 43 year old was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply.

The 46 year old man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply and various motoring related offences.

Both men are due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

Two injured in Mountcharles crash

21 December 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Further power outage in Donegal

21 December 2023
Dec Power Outages
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Letterkenny

21 December 2023
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears over future of mental health residential centre in Inishowen

21 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
News, Top Stories

Two injured in Mountcharles crash

21 December 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Further power outage in Donegal

21 December 2023
Dec Power Outages
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Letterkenny

21 December 2023
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears over future of mental health residential centre in Inishowen

21 December 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Two men charged in connection with Derry drug seizure

21 December 2023
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for immediate halt to talks which would grant Iceland access to Irish fishing waters

21 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube