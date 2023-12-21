Two men charged in connection with Derry drug seizure

£50,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Derry.

Two men, aged 46 and 43 years old, have been charged following the seizure during the search of a van travelling in the vicinity of Foyle Bridge yesterday.

The 43 year old was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply.

The 46 year old man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply and various motoring related offences.

Both men are due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today.