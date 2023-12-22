Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Charlie McConalogue urges dog owners to be responsible this Christmas

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister Heather Humphries have urged dog owners to be responsible this Christmas.

The government’s issued a new leaflet today to raise awareness about the responsibilities of dog ownership.

The Agriculture Minister and the Minister for Rural and Community have joined forces to issue the Christmas message about the responsibilities involved in owning a dog.

It sets out the legal obligations and costs of dog ownership, and reminds the public to think carefully when taking on the commitment.

People are being urged to ‘adopt not shop’ but to speak to their vet or local shelter before taking on a dog to ensure they’re prepared for the level of time and money involved.

In November on-the-spot fines under the Control of Dogs act were increased to €300, while a high-level stakeholder group is examining an expansion of the list of ‘restricted breeds’ following a recent increase in dog attacks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Print
News, Top Stories

Countdown to Christmas event cancelled in Derry due to weather conditions

22 December 2023
Patrick McColgan (1)
News, Top Stories

PSNI renew appeal for missing Strabane man

22 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2023
speeding 2212 12 noon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Two Donegal drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

22 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Print
News, Top Stories

Countdown to Christmas event cancelled in Derry due to weather conditions

22 December 2023
Patrick McColgan (1)
News, Top Stories

PSNI renew appeal for missing Strabane man

22 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2023
speeding 2212 12 noon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Two Donegal drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

22 December 2023
asylum seekers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Voters should have a say on immigration policy – Rural Independents

22 December 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH trolley numbers down significantly

22 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube