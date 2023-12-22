Charlie McConalogue urges dog owners to be responsible this Christmas

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister Heather Humphries have urged dog owners to be responsible this Christmas.

The government’s issued a new leaflet today to raise awareness about the responsibilities of dog ownership.

The Agriculture Minister and the Minister for Rural and Community have joined forces to issue the Christmas message about the responsibilities involved in owning a dog.

It sets out the legal obligations and costs of dog ownership, and reminds the public to think carefully when taking on the commitment.

People are being urged to ‘adopt not shop’ but to speak to their vet or local shelter before taking on a dog to ensure they’re prepared for the level of time and money involved.

In November on-the-spot fines under the Control of Dogs act were increased to €300, while a high-level stakeholder group is examining an expansion of the list of ‘restricted breeds’ following a recent increase in dog attacks