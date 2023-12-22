Cross border travel impacted by by NI bus and rail strike

In the North, bus and train services have all been suspended today because of strikes.
Cross border services are affected too by the dispute over pay.
This man arrived in Belfast from Wales earlier, hoping to get to Donegal…………..
In the North, bus and train services have all been suspended today because of strikes.
Cross border services are affected too by the dispute over pay.
This man arrived in Belfast from Wales earlier, hoping to get to Donegal…………..
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland