Government needs to stop reaching for legislation – Martin Kenny TD

Increased penalty points for driving offences on a Bank Holiday are not part of the new Road Traffic Bill.

Cabinet this week approved the publication of the bill targeting speeding, intoxicated driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and distracted driving.

Having differing penalty point punishments for different days was proposed a number of months ago by Junior Minister Jack Chambers.

It was challenged at the time by South Donegal Deputy Martin Kenny as he says it would have legal ramifications.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson for Transport and Communications says Government must stop reaching for legislation and take more appropriate measures:

Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday December 21st

21 December 2023
nowdoc
News, Top Stories

NoWDOC urges patience as management anticipate a busy Christmas period

21 December 2023

