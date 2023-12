A hole in the middle of the road has left the Letterkenny to Trentagh road in Garrowcarry is closed until the new year.

It is located beside Bradley’s farmyard.

Local diversions are in place meanwhile those travelling from West Donegal to Letterkenny are asked to use alternative routes.

Cllr Michael McBride says extensive works will be needed to see the road repaired.

He added that its makes a strong case that more money is needed for bridge repairs, given the number of bridges in the county: