Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

No public transport in NI today due to strike action


In the North, public transport services are suspended today as workers are on strike.

Buses and trains are at a standstill for the fourth time this month in a dispute over pay.

Cross border rail services are only running between Dublin and Dundalk.

Workers are calling on the UK Government to release money that’s been earmarked for pay rises once Stormont returns.

Hospitality businesses are frustrated over the timing of the strike in the lead up to Christmas, but Damien Doherty, who’s a bus driver in Derry, says they need to look at the bigger picture:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bus
News, Audio, Top Stories

No public transport in NI today due to strike action

22 December 2023
remote therapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Free online mental health support over Christmas

22 December 2023
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sale of vapes to under 18s banned from today

22 December 2023
penalty points
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government needs to stop reaching for legislation – Martin Kenny TD

22 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

bus
News, Audio, Top Stories

No public transport in NI today due to strike action

22 December 2023
remote therapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Free online mental health support over Christmas

22 December 2023
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sale of vapes to under 18s banned from today

22 December 2023
penalty points
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government needs to stop reaching for legislation – Martin Kenny TD

22 December 2023
tiifullsize
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan hails deal reached on CPOs between IFA and TII

22 December 2023
micheal mc bride
News, Audio, Top Stories

More funding needed for upkeep of Donegal bridges – Cllr McBride

22 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube