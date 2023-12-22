No public transport in NI today due to strike action



In the North, public transport services are suspended today as workers are on strike.

Buses and trains are at a standstill for the fourth time this month in a dispute over pay.

Cross border rail services are only running between Dublin and Dundalk.

Workers are calling on the UK Government to release money that’s been earmarked for pay rises once Stormont returns.

Hospitality businesses are frustrated over the timing of the strike in the lead up to Christmas, but Damien Doherty, who’s a bus driver in Derry, says they need to look at the bigger picture: