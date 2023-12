Police in Strabane have renewed their appeal for missing man Patrick McColgan.

The 33-year old was last seen around Altiskane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday evening last.

He is described as 5ft 11 inches tall, of medium build with short dark hair and was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

PSNI is asking homeowners, local farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter.