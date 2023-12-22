Sale of vapes to under 18s banned from today



New laws come into force today banning the sale of vapes to anyone under the age of 18.

Penalties for breaking the new law range from fines of up to €4,000 and up to six months in prison.

Other measures due to be introduced next year include a prohibition on the sale of tobacco and vaping products in vending machines, as well as a ban on advertising the products near schools or on public transport.

However Advocacy Manager for Environmental Health and Tobacco at the Irish Heart Foundation, Mark Murphy says the government needs to go even further: