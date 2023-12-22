Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sale of vapes to under 18s banned from today


New laws come into force today banning the sale of vapes to anyone under the age of 18.

Penalties for breaking the new law range from fines of up to €4,000 and up to six months in prison.

Other measures due to be introduced next year include a prohibition on the sale of tobacco and vaping products in vending machines, as well as a ban on advertising the products near schools or on public transport.

However Advocacy Manager for Environmental Health and Tobacco at the Irish Heart Foundation, Mark Murphy says the government needs to go even further:

remote therapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Free online mental health support over Christmas

22 December 2023
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sale of vapes to under 18s banned from today

22 December 2023
penalty points
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government needs to stop reaching for legislation – Martin Kenny TD

22 December 2023
tiifullsize
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan hails deal reached on CPOs between IFA and TII

22 December 2023
