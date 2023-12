Two Donegal drivers have been caught speeding on ‘National Slow Down Day’.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit issues the fixed charge penalty notices in a speed zone of 100KPH.

One was 24KPH over the speed limit and the other 28KPH over.

These drivers will have to pay a fine of €160 and will each receive 3 penalty points.

Gardaí are asking motorists to please slow down this weekend and to drive with extra caution as you make your way home for Christmas.