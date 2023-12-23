Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Elderly woman sleeping on sofa while awaiting OT assessment – McMonagle

A Letterkenny Councillor and Regional Health Forum Member is urging the HSE to seek a special derogation to allow it employ more Occupational Therapists.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle is the latest councillor to call action to address a shortage locally which is leading to delays in processing Housing Adaptation Grants, bacaujse OTs cannot be secured to carry out the necessary assessments.

Cllr Mc Monagle says in one instance, a family told him their elderly Mother has been forced to sleep on the sofa for a number of months……..

