Dail committee told Filipino priest based in Derry couldn’t go on bus trip to Donegal

The Derry based Chief Executive of one of Northern Ireland’s main industry representative bodies has told a Dail committee that the rules governing the Common Travel Area agreement between Ireland and the UK.

Stephen Kelly of Manufacturing NI told a recent meeting of the Good Friday Implementation Committee the agreement was drawn up at a time when the social, cultural and economic realities on the island of Ireland were completely different.

He said the shortcomings of the Common Travel Area were brought home to home to him when he heard a Filipino born priest based in Derry could not accompany parishioners on a trip to Donegal………

