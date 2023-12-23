Over 400 cars detected speeding on roads since yesterday’s National Slow Down Day

408 cars have been detected speeding on the roads since yesterday’s National Slow Down Day, including two drivers in Donegal.

A driver was caught driving at 149 kilometres an hour in a 120 k Zone on the M6 at An Carn Mór, Thiar Órán Mór, in Galway.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers over the Christmas season to stick to speed limits to save lives on the roads.

Chief Superintendent with the National Roads Bureau Jane Humphreys advises the public never to drive while under the influence of drink or drugs: