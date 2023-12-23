Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 400 cars detected speeding on roads since yesterday’s National Slow Down Day

408 cars have been detected speeding on the roads since yesterday’s National Slow Down Day, including two drivers in Donegal.

A driver was caught driving at 149 kilometres an hour in a 120 k Zone on the M6 at An Carn Mór, Thiar Órán Mór, in Galway.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers over the Christmas season to stick to speed limits to save lives on the roads.

Chief Superintendent with the National Roads Bureau Jane Humphreys advises the public never to drive while under the influence of drink or drugs:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Water outage in Tullygay and surrounding areas

23 December 2023
train
News, Audio, Top Stories

Iarnród Éireann gives outlook on Christmas transport and rail times

23 December 2023
Speed Limits
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 400 cars detected speeding on roads since yesterday’s National Slow Down Day

23 December 2023
water works
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Ballyshannon and surrounding areas

23 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Water outage in Tullygay and surrounding areas

23 December 2023
train
News, Audio, Top Stories

Iarnród Éireann gives outlook on Christmas transport and rail times

23 December 2023
Speed Limits
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 400 cars detected speeding on roads since yesterday’s National Slow Down Day

23 December 2023
water works
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Ballyshannon and surrounding areas

23 December 2023
adaptation grants
News, Audio, Top Stories

Elderly woman sleeping on sofa while awaiting OT assessment – McMonagle

23 December 2023
Stephen Kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail committee told Filipino priest based in Derry couldn’t go on bus trip to Donegal

23 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube