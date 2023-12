More than 2 in 5 adults will use alcohol to “relax and unwind” during the festive period.

That’s according to Drinkaware’s 2023 Barometer, which measured the top motivations for people to drink this Christmas.

Over 20 percent of those surveyed admitted they drink to fit in with their peers.

Drinkaware’s Chris Ó Lorcáin says the public needs to watch their measurements when it comes to socialising in homes: