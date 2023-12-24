Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Emma Doherty re-signs with Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers have announced the re-signing of Donegal’s Emma Doherty for the 2024 season.

The Buncrana native joined Rovers ahead of our inaugural season in the Women’s National League in 2022 and has since made 51 appearances and is the club’s leading goal-scorer, having scored 24 times for the Bit o’Red.

The ATU Sligo scholarship recipient’s impressive performances throughout the season seen her awarded the club Player of the Year award for 2023.

Doherty is delighted to have signed back and is looking forward to the new season: “I’m delighted to have signed back and am looking forward to the new season. I have spoken with Tommy a few times and can see that he wants us to push on and challenge for trophies, and I want to be a part of that. Getting to the Cup semi-final last season gave us a taste of what it is like to challenge for major honours, and we all want that feeling again.”

Speaking to Sligorovers.com on Emma’s re-signing, Tommy Hewitt said, “To have Emma staying at the club is a big boost for everyone. Emma is a top-quality player and is getting better every season. She has an incredible hunger to succeed and push Sligo up the league. I’m really looking forward to working with Emma this season.”

George Boal at the offical renaming of the Calhame Roundabout, Mountain Top, Letterkenny to the George Boal Roundabout on Monday. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

George Boal – An Appreciation

24 December 2023
mains
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mains infrastructure upgrades welcomed by local councillor

24 December 2023
derry train
News, Top Stories

Public transport services to end earlier than normal this evening

24 December 2023
HEALTH Alcohol 074058
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drinkaware organisation advises public care when festive drinking

24 December 2023
