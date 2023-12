A Donegal Councillor has welcomed the approval for 6 kilometers of mains infrastructure to be upgraded in Bomany and New Mills.

Works are set to replace and upgrade water mains in the area as existing water mains are reportedly undersized.

Uisce Éireann have approved works to resolve the low pressure issues and water outages that are being experienced by residents in the area.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says that the development is a huge step in the right direction: