Public transport services to end earlier than normal this evening

Thousands of people have been on the move today , as they make their way home for Christmas.

Public transport services will be ending earlier than normal this evening.

Trains and buses have been busy today as people made journeys home across the country ahead of Christmas Day.

Bus Eireann , Dublin Bus and Irish Rail are operating Sunday timetables this Christmas Eve, with services ending around 9 pm.

However passengers are advised to check each company’s websites for specific services that may end before that time.

Luas trams in the capital are set to stop operating this evening at around 8pm.

Meanwhile , the country’s airports remained busy today , as thousands of people arrived and made last minute departures before the Christmas break.