Business Matters: Ep 175, Adrian Boyle – Blistered Bread

On this week’s Business Matters Chris Ashmore is joined by Adrian Boyle, the founder of artisan bakery Blistered Bread in Letterkenny.

The Creeslough native spend many years in Australia before returning to Ireland a couple of years ago with his wife Niamh.

Blistered Bread is a family sourdough bakery that specialises in making handcraft breads and pastries using time and the finest natural ingredients, sourced locally where possible. They slow the process down for easier digestion and enhanced flavour.

Chris visited Adrian’s bakery to find out more about this business which recently won the Best Start up Award at the recent Donegal Enterprise Awards.

