Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters: Ep 175, Adrian Boyle – Blistered Bread

On this week’s Business Matters Chris Ashmore is joined by Adrian Boyle, the founder of artisan bakery Blistered Bread in Letterkenny.

The Creeslough native spend many years in Australia before returning to Ireland a couple of years ago with his wife Niamh.

Blistered Bread is a family sourdough bakery that specialises in making handcraft breads and pastries using time and the finest natural ingredients, sourced locally where possible.  They slow the process down for easier digestion and enhanced flavour.  

Chris visited Adrian’s bakery to find out more about this business which recently won the Best Start up Award at the recent Donegal Enterprise Awards.

Listen here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Radio Doc
Audio, Documentary, Playback, Playback Podcast

Podcast: Donegal Claims and Compensation – The Irish Grant Committee

27 December 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News and Obituaries on Wednesday December 27th

27 December 2023
ann coll
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman murdered in Scotland seen walking her dog days before

27 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Wanted man extradited to Northern Ireland

27 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Radio Doc
Audio, Documentary, Playback, Playback Podcast

Podcast: Donegal Claims and Compensation – The Irish Grant Committee

27 December 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News and Obituaries on Wednesday December 27th

27 December 2023
ann coll
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman murdered in Scotland seen walking her dog days before

27 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Wanted man extradited to Northern Ireland

27 December 2023
61090500_2300885976644862_7640435155282165760_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach of Lifford-Stranorlar hopes to see more projects over the line in 2024

27 December 2023
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Rossnowlagh and surrounding areas

27 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube