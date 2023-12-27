Cathaoirleach of Lifford-Stranorlar hopes to see more projects over the line in 2024



Good work has been done with hopes to see more projects pushed over the line this coming year, that’s the thoughts of Lifford-Stranorlar Cathaoirleach Cllr. Liam Doherty.

While speaking to Highland Radio news, reflecting on the last 12 months, Cllr Doherty commended progress made in terms in town regeneration, However he said he was disappointed that there was not better news for those affected by defective blocks.

One challenge for the Municipal District this year, was incidents of flash flooding in Raphoe and Castlefinn: