The Scottish Sun has released footage of the last known sighting of a Donegal Woman who was murdered in Rutherglen last week.

Ann Coll, originally from Gweedore, was found dead just after midnight on Friday with serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the CCTV footage the 61 year old had walked her dog to the shop and bought a packet of cigarettes on Tuesday morning, the 19th of December.