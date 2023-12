Well known Letterkenny business man and landlord to Highland Radio, George Boal is being laid to rest this afternoon.

In 2004, George, who owned the Pinehill Industrial Estate, was named Business Person of the Year by Letterkenny Chamber.

George’s contribution to building the Mountain Top was honoured two years ago when the Calhame Roundabout was renamed as the George Boal Roundabout.

Speaking to Fr. Shaun Doherty in an interview almost 20 years ago, George said he was always full of ideas: