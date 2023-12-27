Podcast: Donegal Claims and Compensation – The Irish Grant Committee

Records from the Irish Grant Committee set up in 1922 to aid Irish loyalist victims of the civil war reflects what life was like for people in Donegal during that tumultuous period.

Loyalists and those associated with loyalism were targeted throughout the years and subjected to the burning of their homes, destruction of property and farms, the seizure of land, personal attacks, and intimidation.

In this episode, to mark the Decade of Centenaries in conjunction with the Donegal County Museum, Donegal County Archivist, Niamh Brennan examines those claims and compensation archives which pieces together elements of Donegal’s past: