A 54 year old man has been extradited to Northern Ireland where is wanted in connection with a serious sexual assault.

He’d been free on license from prison in the north, after being charged in connection with the attack in Belfast in February 2018.

However he was arrested by Gardaí in October when his license was revoked.

The PSNI say the extradition proceedings were completed today and the man has now been successfully returned north of the border.