Donegal is under a yellow rain and wind warning as Storm Gerrit continues.

We are to expect heavy showers which may lead to localised flooding.

It is to cease at midnight.

Motorists are being asked to check conditions before making any journeys.

The Road Safety Authority says don’t attempt to drive through flooded roads, and look out for fallen branches.

The RSA’s David Martin says motorists should also give extra space to cyclists and motorbikes – that may be blown off-course by strong winds.